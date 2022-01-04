Here's The 4 Money Mindsets Aussies Are In For 2022

It's 2022 and it's time to re-evaluate pretty much everything, as we all do when a new year rolls around.

There's been some extensive research done by NAB on the four key money mindsets for Aussies as they reset their finances for 2022.

The four key money mindsets are:

Dollar-stretchers - Who watch how they spent every dollar and often struggle to make ends meet in the final days of a pay cycle.

- Who watch how they spent every dollar and often struggle to make ends meet in the final days of a pay cycle. Goal-driven savers - W ho focus hard on achieving savings goals, but whose habits can change once they reach a milestone.

ho focus hard on achieving savings goals, but whose habits can change once they reach a milestone. Impulse spenders - W ho live for the moment, love having different experiences and don’t like thinking long-term.

ho live for the moment, love having different experiences and don’t like thinking long-term. Habitual savers - W ho love saving money and get satisfaction, safety and security from watching it grow.

The survey included more than 1,000 people, and NAB Group Executive Personal Banking Rachel Slade says it highlights how much Aussies want to take control of their moolah.

“For some people, January can be a financial hangover as we get out of holiday mode and assess the full impact of Christmas spending. For others, reviewing their finances is something they do at the start of every year," she said.

The research also found:

23% of people struggle to control spending.

Aussies under 30 and the most digitally savvy are the biggest savers but also the biggest discretionary spenders.

60% have a budget of some kind, with almost 7 out of 10 reviewing it monthly.

9 in 10 use some sort of tool to manage their finances, with internet banking and banking apps the most popular.

