Here's Some Of The Books Going Off On TikTok That You Can Get For A Steal!

#BookTok

Article heading image for Here's Some Of The Books Going Off On TikTok That You Can Get For A Steal!

If you haven't heard of BookTok, now you have! It's a TikTok community who review and share their thoughts about the books they've read, and it's been taking off!

The most popular genre seems to be YA fiction, YA fantasy and romance novels, so we've rounded up Booktopia's Best Of BookTok, to find your next best read! They're currently having 25% off bestsellers, so make sure you take a look before it wraps up.

Here's some of their bestsellers: 

Verity - Colleen Hoover

It Ends With Us - Colleen Hoover

Where The Crawdads Sing - Delia Owens

Hook, Line, And Sinker - Tessa Bailey

The Silent Patient - Alex Michaelides

The Song of Achilles - Madeline Miller

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo - Taylor Jenkins Reid

We Just Found Out Why Jackets Have Shoulder Straps & WHO KNEW?!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android

Amber Lowther

20 July 2022

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Life
Books
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Life
Books
Hit Entertainment
Life
Books
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs