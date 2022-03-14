Here's Some Of Our Fave Looks From The BAFTAs Red Carpet!

The BAFTAs has taken place in London's Royal Albert Hall overnight, and once again, we've been graced with some incredible red carpet looks!

From Lady Gaga to Naomi Campbell, here's some of our favourite looks from the BAFTAs red carpet!

Bridgerton Season 2 Will Be Turning These Pop Songs Into Instrumental Covers!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android