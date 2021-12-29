Here's Some NYE Traditions From Around The World

New Year's Eve is a time of reflection of the year that was and excitement for the year ahead. While we celebrate with family, friends and fireworks Down Under, that's not the tradition for the rest of the world! From eating grapes to tall men with dark hair, we've rounded up some NYE traditions from around the world.

Colombia

In Colombia, residents will carry empty suitcases around the block in hopes they will have a travel-filled New Year! That's definitely a tradition we could start after the year we've had!

Spain

The Spanish kick off the New Year in a pretty healthy way! They eat 12 green grapes when there's 12 seconds remaining of the year to bring good luck in the new year. If you can't eat them all before midnight, it's considered bad luck.

South Africa

There's nothing like getting rid of stuff you don't need! New Year's Eve in South Africa sees them throw out old furniture and appliances out of windows! Just be careful there's no one walking outside.

Scotland

One of Scotland's age-old traditions is first-footing, and it's considered good luck to have a tall man with dark hair be the first one to enter the home after midnight. He should also be bearing gifts like coal, shortbread, whiskey or salt). Well I'll be damned!

Japan

In Japan, they usually eat a bowl of soba noodles on New Year's Eve in a ritual called 'Toshikoshi soba'. This is said to signify letting go of the hardship of the year.

Greece

In Greece, they apparently hang an onion on their front door as a symbol of rebirth. Now, that's a way to surprise the neighbours.

