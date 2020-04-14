Here's Proof The One Direction Boys Are Planning Something

So here's the news fans of One Direction have been waiting to hear. The boys are up to something. Is it a reunion? Perhaps.

But what has spurred this on?

Fans have noticed that the One Direction website has been reactivated PLUS the fact that when you now Google Zayn, he is noted as a 'vocalist' in the band... formerly it listed him as a 'former member'.

BUT the big hint is that all of the boys have REFOLLOWED Zayn on Twitter! It's been no secret that the guys haven't been as friendly these days, so this is a big step.

This is all in the lead up to the gents 10 year anniversary in July.

We'll have to wait and see what they've got in store for us!

