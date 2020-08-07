Here's Proof Bachelor In Paradise's Mary & Conor Are DEFINITELY Still Together

There's nothing quite like a Bachie romance! Mary and Conor have proven that they're in for the long haul during their time on Bachelor In Paradise.

While we often see couples fizzle out and not make it more than a few months on the outside, Mary & Conor look like they're still going strong 7 months after filming wrapped!

Maybe it's because Conor is a cleanskin and was actually a great guy?! Maybe it's because Mary is gorgeous & hilarious and they just create the perfect couple?!

We've heard some preeeetty solid things that prove the two are still happily together & in love!

Want to hear proof that BIP Mary & Conor are still together? Find out here:

Want more Bachie goss? Check out the latest here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.