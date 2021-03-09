Here's Proof Ariana Grande And Demi Lovato Are About To Drop A Song Together

Can't wait!

Article heading image for Here's Proof Ariana Grande And Demi Lovato Are About To Drop A Song Together

It seems as though Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande are delivering a lovely gift to their fandom. A collaboration.

The pair's fans have been asking them to team up on a track for ages and now it seems as though the girls (who are both managed by Scooter Braun) are making it happen.

Two powerhouse voices together, this is going to be epic.

Ariana posted a very short video on social media recently saying she was recording some backing vocals on a track for a 'friend'.

Demi then reposted it with the sideways eyes emoji and we all know what that means.

Here we goooo!

We'll keep our ears out for the official announcement - cannot wait!

