There truly is no time like the present...especially around Christmas time! It's the most wonderful time of the year, where Lush grace us with their Christmas range and we go mad buying every novelty shower gel, bath bomb, bubble bar and more just so we get that extra merry feeling!

Plus, this year, Lush have a fully customisable gifting service, where shoppers can simply pick their products, design the box and personalise the gift message! How cute is that.

Here's our top picks from Lush this Christmas:

Santa’s Magic Sleigh Bath Bomb

A perfect Christmas Eve box gift, this bath bomb has three separate elements, great for letting little hands drop their favourite in the bath as they get ready for the big day.

Jolly Shower Gel

Pack a Christmas punch with a fruity lather. This shower gel is scented with warm, earthy orange while spicy notes of cloves and cinnamon will linger on your skin throughout the day. A perfect stocking filler pick up.

Candy Cane Bubble Bar

This year’s Candy Cane has a new look and a new scent. Refreshing minty bubbles atop candy pink waters, use to decorate your tree before whipping up foam in 3-4 plastic-free bubble baths.

Yog Nog Shower Gel

Back for 2021, bearing Christmas gifts of gold and glitter, this sweet caramel shower gel is ready to make anyone feel like royalty. Warming clove bud, vanilla toffee and uplifting ylang ylang oil are set for a truly festive shower experience.

Rudolph Nose Shower Bomb

Wash with this cherry and almond shower bomb and enjoy the smoky cedarwood and sweet almond essential oil scent of this plastic-free Christmas shower experience. Rudolph with your nose so bright, won’t you soften my skin tonight?

Jilted Elf Body Spray

Fruity, sweet and a little bit spicy. Jilted Elf is not to be left behind this Christmas. For those who are mischievous, playful or for those that want to smell positively good – this exclusive vegan body spray is for you.

Snow Fairy Shower Gel

For sparkle like there’s snow tomorrow, lather up in candy-sweet suds that shimmer with magic that comes but once a year in this iconic Lush shower gel. Why not make every day, Snow Fairy Christmas Day?!

Cinnamon Roll Bubble Bar

This spicy stocking filler is packed with warming scents of cinnamon and clove. Plastic-free golden lustre shimmers as you sink beneath the foam.

The Golden Pudding Bath Bomb

All good in the pud. Time to celebrate everything the season has to offer. This bright, uplifting Christmas bath bomb is full of fizzy, sparkling citrus and a perfect pick-me-up stocking filler.

Snow Cake Jelly Stack Shower Jelly

Christmas gift that has something for everyone. Almond milk with rose oil, maple syrup with sandalwood and cherries with soothing pink calamine, it’s jelly time!

You're going to smell amazing going into the New Year!

