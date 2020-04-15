Here’s Our Top 10 Teen Dramas To Binge And Where To Find Them

We know you've been there... scrolling through every streaming service in existence for what feels like hours looking for something new to watch and eventually just giving up and going to bed.

Well not anymore! Whether you've seen them or not, here are our top 10 teen dramas to binge while you're stuck at home.

#10 Glee

There's no better time to put on an epic musical performance for all your neighbours to hear. Belt out banger after banger alongside the students of William McKinley High. You can find Glee on 7plus or iTunes.

#9 Pretty Little Liars

Until your girl squad can start stirring up your own drama again, keep up with Aria, Spencer, Hanna and Emily as they band together against an anonymous enemy who threatens to reveal their darkest secrets.

Pretty Little Liars is available on Netflix and iTunes.

#8 The Vampire Diaries

Post While your dating life might currently consist only of FaceTime and HouseParty, prepare to fall in love with vampire brothers Damon and Stefan Salvatore. Follow Elena Gilbert as she finds herself caught in the middle of the supernatural when she discovers the hidden secrets of Mystic Falls. Watch The Vampire Diaries on Netflix, Stan or iTunes.

#7 One Tree Hill

Schools out, but there's always drama at Tree Hill High. Follow the lives of Lucas, Peyton, Brooke, Hayley and Nathan as they navigate love, friendship, and high school.

Watch One Tree Hill on iTunes or 7plus.

#5 Looking for Alaska

If you're looking for an easy watch without the risk of completely disappearing for weeks, Looking for Alaska is the new go-to binge. It's a coming of age story based on the John Green book that revolves around Miles "Pudge" Halter as he enrols in a new boarding school, where he meets the wild, enigmatic Alaska Young. Be sure to keep a tissue box nearby.

Looking for Alaska is available to stream on Stan.

#5 The OC

We can't go outside, but you can watch 'outsider' Ryan Atwood find his feet in the wealthy, upper-class community of Orange County. The OC is available on Stan and iTunes.

#4 Degrassi: The Next Generation

Post 14 seasons of teen drama is sure to keep you occupied. Whether it's sexuality, drugs, parents, or just plain old growing up, there's always something going down on Degrassi Street. Watch Degrassi: The Next Generation on Stan or ABC iview.

#3 Dawson’s Creek

Dawson's Creek follows a group of friends beginning in high school and continuing into college, starring one of the most iconic TV duos; James Van Der Beek and Katie Holmes. It's available to watch on Stan, iTunes, 7plus and Prime Video.

#2 Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Post You know when you just want to live a normal teenage life but your destiny is to be a vampire and demon hunter? Same. I mean, really, who wouldn't want to watch Sarah Michelle Gellar seriously kick some vampire ass? Watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer on Stan, iTunes or 10play.

#1 Gossip Girl

Post Indulge in all your fanciest self iso snacks as you watch the lives of privileged adolescents living in Manhattan's Upper East Side. Don't even pretend you won't be sitting there reciting the iconic Gossip Girl lines like, "And who am I? That's one secret I'll never tell!" with series narrator Kristen Bell, or crying over Blair and Chuck, wishing you had Serena's closet, or fangirling over Nate and Dan. Watch Gossip Girl on Netflix or iTunes.

Well, it was nice knowing you sleep! Time to pop some popcorn, sit back, and relax as we relive the best and worst of our teenage years.

Let us know what teen drama series we missed in the Facebook comments!

Miss the show? Catch up on the latest below...