Here’s Our Top 10 Teen Dramas To Binge And Where To Find Them
Warning: you may never sleep again
We know you've been there... scrolling through every streaming service in existence for what feels like hours looking for something new to watch and eventually just giving up and going to bed.
Well not anymore! Whether you've seen them or not, here are our top 10 teen dramas to binge while you're stuck at home.
#10 Glee
#9 Pretty Little Liars
Until your girl squad can start stirring up your own drama again, keep up with Aria, Spencer, Hanna and Emily as they band together against an anonymous enemy who threatens to reveal their darkest secrets.
Pretty Little Liars is available on Netflix and iTunes.
#8 The Vampire Diaries
While your dating life might currently consist only of FaceTime and HouseParty, prepare to fall in love with vampire brothers Damon and Stefan Salvatore. Follow Elena Gilbert as she finds herself caught in the middle of the supernatural when she discovers the hidden secrets of Mystic Falls.
#7 One Tree Hill
Schools out, but there's always drama at Tree Hill High. Follow the lives of Lucas, Peyton, Brooke, Hayley and Nathan as they navigate love, friendship, and high school.
Watch One Tree Hill on iTunes or 7plus.
#5 Looking for Alaska
If you're looking for an easy watch without the risk of completely disappearing for weeks, Looking for Alaska is the new go-to binge. It's a coming of age story based on the John Green book that revolves around Miles "Pudge" Halter as he enrols in a new boarding school, where he meets the wild, enigmatic Alaska Young. Be sure to keep a tissue box nearby.
Looking for Alaska is available to stream on Stan.
#5 The OC
#4 Degrassi: The Next Generation
#3 Dawson’s Creek
Dawson's Creek follows a group of friends beginning in high school and continuing into college, starring one of the most iconic TV duos; James Van Der Beek and Katie Holmes.
It's available to watch on Stan, iTunes, 7plus and Prime Video.
#2 Buffy the Vampire Slayer
#1 Gossip Girl
Indulge in all your fanciest self iso snacks as you watch the lives of privileged adolescents living in Manhattan's Upper East Side. Don't even pretend you won't be sitting there reciting the iconic Gossip Girl lines like, "And who am I? That's one secret I'll never tell!" with series narrator Kristen Bell, or crying over Blair and Chuck, wishing you had Serena's closet, or fangirling over Nate and Dan.
Well, it was nice knowing you sleep! Time to pop some popcorn, sit back, and relax as we relive the best and worst of our teenage years.
