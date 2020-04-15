Here’s Our Top 10 Books To Read In Self Isolation

If you're driving yourself crazy in quarantine, why not dust off the old bookshelf or start a virtual book club with your besties?

Here's our top recommendations to kick start your literary adventures, sorted by genre...

Adventure

The Alchemist (Paulo Coelho)

Keep adventuring from the comfort of your own couch! The Alchemist tells the story of a young Andalusian shepherd in his quest to the pyramids of Egypt in search of a treasure and his own Personal Legend.

Romance

The Great Gatsby (F. Scott Fitzgerald)

Your dating life might be on hold, but keep romance alive. The Great Gatsby follows the lives of the mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby and the beautiful Daisy Buchanan, as narrated by Nick Carraway, in the roaring ‘20s.

Comedy

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (Douglas Adams)

They say laughter is the best medicine. HG2G is a comedy science fiction series narrating the misadventures of the last surviving man as he explores the galaxy following the Earth’s destruction.

Historical Fiction

To Kill A Mockingbird (Harper Lee)

Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird deals with a number of issues including racial inequality, narrated by 6-year-old Jean Louise Finch (or Scout) whose father defends a black man who has been accused of sexually assaulting a young white woman.

Drama

Atonement (Ian McEwan)

If you're missing the chance to stir up some drama, why not read about it instead? Set in England over three time periods - 1935, WW2, and present-day - Atonement tells of a girl's half-innocent mistake that ruins lives, and the consequences she carries with her into adulthood.

Classics

Wuthering Heights (Emily Brontë)

Throwback to a time before we could all keep in touch online... Wuthering Heights tells the story of a man named Lockwood, who is forced to seek shelter one night at a place called Wuthering Heights, where he discovers the history of events that took place years before between an orphan named Heathcliff and his foster sister, Catherine.

Easy Reads

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (Truman Capote)

If you're new to the book club game, Breakfast at Tiffany’s is the perfect place to start. The story follows a contemporary writer who looks back on his acquaintance with a curious New York neighbour, Holly Golightly.

Personal Development

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People (Stephen Covey)

There’s no better time to take a step back and set new goals with a fresh perspective. Stephen Covey presents an approach to effectively achieving goals based on character ethics in The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.

Biography

Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story (Ben Carson)

Gifted Hands tells the inspiring story of Ben Carson, who transformed himself from an unmotivated child with poor grades into one of the most respected neurosurgeons in the world.

Adapted for the screen

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (Jenny Han)

Read Jenny Han’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, following young Lara Jean as she navigates high school and fake boyfriends, then check out the film adaption on Netflix. A perfect iso arvo!

Happy reading! Don't forget to let us know your top recommendations in the Facebook comments.

