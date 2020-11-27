Here's Our I'm A Celebrity Cast Predictions For 2021!

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is on its way to our screens in January and we're so excited to see another bunch of Aussie celebs in the 'jungle' *ahem* northern NSW.

Due to COVID, the show isn't going to be returning to South Africa this year. Instead, it's going to be set in Dungay, which is less than an hour away from the Gold Coast.

But if one thing is staying the same, it's the rumour mill wondering who will be showing their face in the upcoming season!

We've done some digging and here's who we think might make an appearance in the Aussie 'jungle' in 2021:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network