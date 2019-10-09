Here’s The First Look At The Veronicas’ New Reality TV Show

It is no secret that Lisa and Jess AKA The Veronicas are Aussie royalty and should be treated like queens at all times.

We are all screaming over the fact that the sisters are about to take us into a new deeper level of their lives with their new reality TV show, The Veronicas: Blood Is For Life.

Before today we didn’t really know what we would expect from the show, other than seeing Lisa and Jess rebuild their relationship back up after a tough few years.

MTV has now released the first sneak peek of the show and we think it’s pretty safe to say it’s not going to disappoint.

Just take a look at this masterpiece.

The drama is well and truly HERE.

Lisa’s face screams, "I am so over this sh*t."

And well, Jess’ eyeliner and tone are so sharp here, she could literally cut someone.

The Veronicas: Blood Is For Life will air on MTV this November.

