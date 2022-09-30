Here's Our Fave Brow Products To Celebrate National Brow Day!

If you're needing to 'up' your brow game or just need to stock up on some more brow products, then you'd be delighted to know that it's actually National Brow Day (Sunday, October 2) and that's MORE than enough reason to shop!

We've rounded up some of our ultimate brow go-to's so you don't have to do all of the hard work.

To tame

If I had a dollar for every time this product has been recommended to me, I'd be a very well off lady. Benefit Cosmetics have got it right with their 24-hour Brow Setter, which helps to shape and tame brows, while also lifting and locking them in place! It's the magic product that all makeup artist swear by.

To add fullness

Struggling with sparse brows and wish you had more hair? Well, we say fake it till you make it! The MCoBeauty Feathering Brow Pen is a great way to add fullness with ultra fine strokes. The strokes look exactly like hair and no one will notice they're drawn on!

To add shape

To add shape and definition, we love the Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade! Available in 11 shades, this formula is super long-lasting and buildable. It's also very smooth and you only need a little bit to get a really strong brow. If you're lacking shape, trace out your brow with a bit of pomade and fill in as desired.

To do your brows quickly

I don't know about you, but universal products get me really excited. You're telling ME that this can work on EVERYONE?! Mind = blown! This means the more pressure, the darker the colour. This Universal Eyebrow Pencil from IT Cosmetics is great for doing your brows quickly but getting that definition and shape. It's double-ended with a spoolie, so you can brush your brows into place too.

To add precision

If you're a perfectionist, you'll love the Precisely, My Brown Eyebrow Pencil from Benefit Cosmetics! Whether you're needing to add extra strokes or fill in the front of your brows, this pencil is not only the perfect size, but it comes in 12 shades and is waterproof for at least 12 hours. It's definitely a brow product to keep in your makeup bag.

