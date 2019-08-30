Here's How You Could Save The Toganmain Woolshed!

It's time for the Riverina people to come together to protect one of Australia's finest historical master pieces.

A dedicated group of people are working hard to protect the integrity of the Toganmain Woolshed, in between Darlington Point and Carathool.

The ongoing campaign aims to restore the woolshed and surrounding buildings, to ensure the building remains an important part of Australian history while also creating a substantial tourist attraction within the Riverina area!

In order to qualify for grants and monetary assistance, the group need to be able to match with funds. So they have created a Facebook page as well as a Go Fund Me page in an attempt to obtain some crowd funding!

If you're keen to do YOUR part for Australian history, jump on to the Facebook page or the Go FundMe page to donate. YOU could be an important part of Australian history!

UPDATE: The Go Fund Me page is currently just over halfway of its $25,000 goal!