Here's How You Can Watch Lady Gaga's Together At Home Extravaganza

Lady Gaga has been a busy Mother Monster over the last couple of weeks! She's not only managed to raise tens of MILLIONS of dollars to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, she somehow has curated her own live event, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert!

This event is set to be one of the most star-studded virtual extravaganza's we've ever seen with appearances from Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Billie Eilish and MORE!

So if you're wondering how you can catch this epic event, we've got all of the details for you right here.

If you're up at 4am (AEST) you can stream the digital version of the event via Twitter, Twitch or Youtube.

Or you can stream it below from the Global Citizen Facebook page.

The next time you can catch the event is at 10am (AEST) on the TV broadcast which will be airing on Channel Ten, MTV and Channel 7 at 10am.

If you want to kick back and listen to the event, then grab it on Apple Music.

Check out the full line up below: