Here's How You Can Turn Yourself Into A Cartoon Using The Latest Filter

It's the filter you've seen everywhere and now it's available in Australia! Many, many of us have dreamed (or did when we were younger) about becoming a cartoon prince or princess and here's how you can.

Snapchat have launched their latest lens that is possibly the best cartoon-ifying filter we've seen so far!

Available globally on Snapchatter's Carousel, the Lens uses machine learning to create a unique look just for each user.

How to:

If you don’t already have Snapchat, download it for iOS or Android

iOS or Android Snapchat will automatically open to the camera

Open the Lens Carousel by pressing Smiley icon or tapping on screen

Find the Cartoon Lens in carousel

If you can’t find it, hover your camera over the Snapcode below and press and hold on it for a few seconds:

Take a photo or video Snap of yourself using the Lens, or tap the Camera Roll button to try out the Lens on other photos in your Camera Roll

Tap the blue arrow icon to send friends your Snap, post to your Story or post to Spotlight!

Details on how to export / save your photo or video here

