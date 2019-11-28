Here's How You Can Take A Stand Against Gender Based Violence...

Gippsland is making a stand against Gender based violence and we are super keen to join in!

16 Days of Activism Against gender-Based Violence is a campaign developed by the United Nations which will be running from November 25th until December 10th and is inspiring locals to take a stand against gender based violence.

This year's campaign is 'Respect Women: Call it out' and is encouraging bystanders to call out disrespectful and sexist behaviour. To commemorate the occasion, a 'March for Respect' will be taking place on Wednesday, December 4th from 11.30AM until 1PM around Kernot Lake.

The entire event is FREE and is the perfect excuse for you to give back to the community for an amazing cause. The event will be full of performances and other entrainment, as well a sausage sizzle, so no need to pack a lunch!

So grab your buddies, head out and take a stand against sexist behaviour and gender based violence! Head to the website for more info!

In case you missed the show this morning, tune into the podcast below...