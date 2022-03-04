Here's How You Can See If You Have Any One-Star Ratings On Uber!

Uber has given us something we all need. We can FINALLY see what ratings we get on the app!

This means you can see if you're a 5-star angel, or if you're a terrible rider with 1-star ratings, eek!

You're probably wondering how you can view it, so here's how:

1. Log in to your Uber account

2. Go to Privacy > Privacy Center

3. Under 'Your data and privacy at Uber', swipe across to 'Would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber?'

4. Scroll down to Ratings > View my ratings

There you go! Now, to improve your rating, make sure you don't leave behind any rubbish, don't slam the door, don't have your Uber waiting around for you and don't be rude.

Happy Uber'ing!

