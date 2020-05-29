Here's How You Can Listen To Lady Gaga's New Album... With Her!

We're in!

Article heading image for Here's How You Can Listen To Lady Gaga's New Album... With Her!

What could be better than listening to Lady Gaga's new album Chromatica that dropped today? Listening to it with Mother Monster of course!

Gaga has announced she wants you to join her as she listens to her new tunes including the bop 'Rain On Me' with Ariana Grande, 'Sour Candy' with K-Pop sensations Blackpink and of course her electronic cracker 'Sine From Above' with the one and only Elton John.

All you have to do is join Mother Monster on Twitter on Saturday 30th May at 4am AEST (yep it's an early one) and you can hear all about the new tracks and what comes next for the singer.

Post

Meanwhile, enjoy some of the key tracks below and grab your copy of Chromatica here.

Post
Post

