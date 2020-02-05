Here's How You Can Learn To Preserve Historic Records!

History Victoria is running some Gippsland workshops over the coming months!

With natural disasters such as bushfires and floods destroying precious assets over the past few years, it's important now more than ever to make sure there are digital copies of historical and genealogical records so they can be easily secured and retrieved.

These progressive workshops will be held in the library at Federation University's Churchill Campus.

There will be 6 linked workshops (three Saturdays over three months). Sophie Shilling will guide you through cataloguing and digitisation. You'll start with basic concepts and gradually build in complexity.

The community history movement is huge with over 450 historical societies across Victoria, and all are run by volunteers. Of these, more than 70 are in Gippsland!

Sessions will be running from 9:30am to 12:30pm, then 1:30pm to 4:30pm on the below dates for a cost of $45 each or $150/$225 for the whole series.

Saturday 15th February 2020

Saturday 21st March 2020

Saturday 18th April 2020

More information can be found here.