Here's How You Can Hear Taylor Swift Direct From The World Famous Rooftop

Off the back of the huge announcement Taylor Swift is about to touch down in Australia for the Melbourne Cup, the singer is the latest star to appear on the World Famous Rooftop.

So, if you're thinking 'how can I hear this exclusive Australian interview?' (it is LITERALLY the only interview she did), we've got you covered!

Below are the steps you need to take:

1. Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play

2. Find your favourite Hit Network station

3. Be listening from 12noon on Monday, 16th September

4. Calm down... (optional)

We cannot WAIT to see Taylor when she arrives downunder!

Taylor Swift’s brand new album, Lover, featuring her hit single ‘You Need To Calm Down’ is out now, listen here!