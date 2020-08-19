Here's How You Can Go On A Virtual Date With The Weeknd

The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) has taken us well into the future with his latest online execution. We went on a virtual date with the man himself... sort of.

The singer (and former Mr. Selena Gomez) has asked all of his fans to head to his website for a very futuristic artificial intelligence experience.

By logging in with your Spotify account, virtual Abel talks to you about what you have in common, which song of his you like the most, all developed from your listening habits.

So... we're dating now?

