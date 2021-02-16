Here's How You Can Be A Better Ally To The LGBTQIA+ Community This Mardi Gras

The Hit Network is proud to be partnering with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras all year round this year, including the fabulous Mardi Gras Parade.

But a lot of people find themselves wondering how they can better help and stand by the LGBTQIA+ community and we have some helpful tips!

Another supporter of the community, Absolut Vodka partnered with Dr. Shirleene Robinson, a leading researcher, author and LGBTQIA+ advocate.

They conducted a study of 1000+ LGBTQIA+ Australians and 904 heterosexual allies, friends and supporters (allies & friends) of the community across Australia, to understand the importance of being a vocal supporter for the LGBTQIA+ community as part of their 'Make Love Louder' project.

When it comes to things you can do, they include:

1. Stand up against anti-LGBTQIA+ speech (84%)

2. Use respectful language about the LGBTQIA+ community (81%)

3. Be accepting and considering your own prejudices (78%)

4. Help LGBTQIA+ people and perspectives to be seen and heard (74%)

5. Listen to LGBTQIA+ people

6. Express support for LGBTQIA+ people on social media (73%)

