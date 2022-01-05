Here's How We Know 'Selling The OC' Isn't Too Far Away

Selling Sunset is a hit on Netflix, Selling Tampa has recently launched, but we're not too far off the newest spin-off, Selling The OC!

Now, we don't have a date for when Selling The OC will be hitting streaming, but there is one major thing that's telling us it might not be too far away.

When you type 'selling' into the Netflix search bar, Selling Sunset, Selling Tampa AND a blank Selling The OC cover come up.

Take a look for yourself:

That's telling us that it's not too far away, and as far as we know, they've already started filming.

I don't know about you, but I can't wait to see what drama unfolds in this spin-off, especially considering there's guys and girls in the new office!

Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Tells Us When We Can Expect Season 5!

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!