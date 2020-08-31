Here's How Viewers Reacted To The Revised VMAs Format

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards were held today in New York City, hosted by Keke Palmer and featuring performances from some of our favourite artists.

Due to Covid-19, the format of the show was adjusted in order to prioritise safety in accordance with the associated pandemic restrictions.

On August 8th, it was announced that the VMAs would no longer be held at the Barclays Centre as planned. Instead, MTV and Barclays Centre spokespeople released a statement sharing:

The 2020 VMAs will be held on Sunday, August 30 and pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around the city with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines. In close consultation with state and local health officials‎, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event. The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021. MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved.

So, what has everyone thought of the revised format? From zoom calls and green screens to location changes, here's what viewers had to say...

Red Carpet

One of the questions we all had when the new format was announced was if we'd still get to see the red carpet fashion...

While we love the visual image of our fav celebs posing live on a zoom call, red carpet looks were staged ahead of time, with artists photographing their looks before the VMAs aired.

Despite some stars sharing their looks a little too early (we see you Joey King), this was probably the best we could hope for as a substitute.

And yes, Lady Gaga really gave us 8 flawless looks.

Performances

Lady Gaga was just one of the artists who performed at the 2020 VMAs, alongside Ariana Grande.

We also saw Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, BTS, Maluma, The Weeknd, Lewis Capaldi, and more give stand out performances.

Awards

Green screens were used for winner announcements to give artists the opportunity to share their victories with fans. Check out the full VMAs winner list here.

While we would've loved to see artists' live reactions to their winner announcements, these green screen acceptance speeches did the job.

So it wasn't all live, and it was a little awkward at times with the fake audiences and backdrops. But at least it happened!

