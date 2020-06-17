Here's How To Lurk All The Housemates on Instagram
Um hello Chad
You don't really know someone until you've seen how they portray themselves on social media
We are all susceptible to an Instagram stalk, and there's nothing quite like lurking the accounts of people who are teetering on Instagram fame, like the Big Brother Housemates.
Sure we see how they act in the house, but we get to see what they're really like through their social media. The best part about giving these accounts a follow now is that they still haven't deleted their old photos (pre Big Brother fame) and once Big Brother gives them full access to their accounts again, we are likely to get a whole lot of dirt from the show.
Here are all of the housemates:
ALLAN - @allanallanallan_
ANGELA - @angeliciousclancy
CASEY - @caseymazzucchelli
CHAD - @chad_hurstt
DANIEL - @danielgorringe_
DANNI - @uniek.danni
GARTH - @garthsaville
HANNAH - @hanncampbell
IAN - @ianjoass
KEIRAN - @keirandavidson1998
LAURA - @laurakaiviti
Who has now changed her account to private
MARISSA - @marissarancan
MAT - @matgarrick4
SARAH - @sarahmcdougal
SHANE - @shanevincentcelebrant
SOOBONG - @soobonghwang
SOPHIE - @sophiebudack
TALIA - @taliarycroft
XAVIER - @xavier_moly
ZOE - @thesubtlemummy
I may have broken records for the fastest follow ever when I hit the button for Chad's account.