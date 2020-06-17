Here's How To Lurk All The Housemates on Instagram

You don't really know someone until you've seen how they portray themselves on social media

We are all susceptible to an Instagram stalk, and there's nothing quite like lurking the accounts of people who are teetering on Instagram fame, like the Big Brother Housemates.

Sure we see how they act in the house, but we get to see what they're really like through their social media. The best part about giving these accounts a follow now is that they still haven't deleted their old photos (pre Big Brother fame) and once Big Brother gives them full access to their accounts again, we are likely to get a whole lot of dirt from the show.

Here are all of the housemates:

Who has now changed her account to private

I may have broken records for the fastest follow ever when I hit the button for Chad's account.

Missed last night's episode? Catch up with our wrap up of last night's ep:



Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.