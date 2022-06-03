Here's How Royal Fans Can Watch All Of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations!

- Entertainment NewsHere's How Royal Fans Can Watch All Of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations!
All in one place
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee kicked off on Thursday with huge crowds flocking to Buckingham Palace to celebrate the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1952!
It's time to don your finest hat and start waving the Union Jack flags and kick back with all the jubilee celebrations on BritBox!
You'll be able to rewatch the Trooping the Colour ceremony that has the Royal family altogether, St Pauls's Service to the Platinum Party at the Palace with a lineup of the biggest names to perform such as Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers and Andrea Bocelli.
Royal fans can also rewatch iconic moments on BritBox such as:
The Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II
Wedding of The Century (remastered footage of Princess Diana's wedding)
Elizabeth at 90
Secrets of the Royal Wardrobe
By Royal Appointment: Shops that serve the Queen
Royal Wives of Windsor
Antiques Roadshow: 65th Anniversary of the Coronation
Antiques Roadshow: Diamond Jubilee
The Platinum Party At The Palace Special
Trooping The Colour special
Now, you won't miss a thing!
