Here's How Royal Fans Can Watch All Of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations!

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee kicked off on Thursday with huge crowds flocking to Buckingham Palace to celebrate the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1952!

It's time to don your finest hat and start waving the Union Jack flags and kick back with all the jubilee celebrations on BritBox!

You'll be able to rewatch the Trooping the Colour ceremony that has the Royal family altogether, St Pauls's Service to the Platinum Party at the Palace with a lineup of the biggest names to perform such as Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers and Andrea Bocelli.

Royal fans can also rewatch iconic moments on BritBox such as: