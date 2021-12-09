Here's How Much The Sex And The City Stars Are Set To Make For The Reboot!

Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That is premiering tonight, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, but it's how much they're reportedly earning that made us spit out our cosmopolitans!

Now, the new series is going to have 10 episodes, but that doesn't mean the ladies won't be absolutely ROLLING in it!

It's been reported that the women are set to make a hefty sum each episode, so how much are they making?

Here's how much the SATC stars are set to make for the reboot:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!