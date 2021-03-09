Here's How Celebs Reacted To Meghan & Harry's Tell-All Interview

There's no doubt we had some royal bombshells dropped on us last night while watching Meghan Markle's & Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah. The whole world tuned in to find out all of the royalTEA that happens behind closed doors. But, if there's one thing that's for sure, it's that people have been sharing their opinions on social media. Not only that, but especially celebrities:

Serena Williams

Gabrielle Union

Billie Jean King

Chance The Rapper

Andy Cohen

Piers Morgan

Maria Shriver

Sarah Silverman

Leslie Jordan

What We Know About The Oprah With Meghan & Harry Tell-All Interview

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!