Here's How Celebs Reacted To Meghan & Harry's Tell-All Interview

It's erupting

Article heading image for Here's How Celebs Reacted To Meghan & Harry's Tell-All Interview

There's no doubt we had some royal bombshells dropped on us last night while watching Meghan Markle's & Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah. The whole world tuned in to find out all of the royalTEA that happens behind closed doors. But, if there's one thing that's for sure, it's that people have been sharing their opinions on social media. Not only that, but especially celebrities: 

Serena Williams
Post
Gabrielle Union
Post
Billie Jean King
Post
Chance The Rapper
Post
Andy Cohen
Post
Piers Morgan 
Post
Maria Shriver
Post
Sarah Silverman
Post
Leslie Jordan
What We Know About The Oprah With Meghan & Harry Tell-All Interview

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: 

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!

Amber Lowther

9 March 2021

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Stars
Harry and Meghan
Oprah
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Stars
Harry and Meghan
Oprah
Hit Entertainment
Stars
Harry and Meghan
Oprah
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs