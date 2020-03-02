Here's Evidence That Bronson's Snap Conversation With Vanessa Was Staged

Massive in MAFS news right now is the feud between 2019 contestant Bronson Norrish and 2020 contestant Vanessa Romito, who dated before each of their individual appearances on the show.

The pair haven't made any effort to keep their fighting private, with Bronson even posting this warning to Vanessa's MAFS husband Chris on his own Instagram account:

After Vanessa publicly accused Bronson of being manipulative and a bully during their relationship, Bronson slammed her back with screenshots of a supposed Snapchat conversation (swipe for screenshots)...

The conversations implicate Vanessa, with an admission that she "lied in the video", adding, "You hurt me and I wanted to hurt you".

It all seems to be pretty convincing evidence against the reality tv wifey, until Perth local Dana, who hired Bronson years ago to perform at a Hen's night, came out with a shocking revelation...

Dana, who still has Bronson's number saved in her phone, claimed that his contact appeared as a "quick add" on Snapchat under Vanessa's name, suggesting that Bronson created a fake conversation using two phones to set his ex up!

Find out more from Dana in the catch up below...

It's not looking so good for Bronson right about now...