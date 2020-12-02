Here's Everything You Need To Know About Adelaide's Newest Summer Attraction

While 2020 has been a tough year, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for Adelaideans!

SkyCity Adelaide has officially opened its doors to this stunning entertainment establishment with everything from the best foods to the best rooftop views in Adelaide!

The transformed heritage-listed building marks a new dawn for South Australia with the modern establishment featuring Eos, a 5-Star luxury hotel, four new restaurants and two new bars, a range of the most contemporary gaming products and stunning VIP gaming rooms available in Australia and modern conference and events facilities with breathtaking views of the whole Riverbank!

It's being dubbed one of the most desirable destinations, offering up the most unique experiences to its visitors, and yes we're talking personal cocktail makers in every hotel room!

