Here's Everything We Know About The American Horror Story Spin-Off Series

Ryan Murphy won over audiences with his terrifying tales, amazing cast, and fantastic costuming with the American Horror Story seasons.

The 10th season was set to be released in 2020, however, the pandemic pushed back production, and the release date to 2021, however, that won't be the only American Horror Story installment that we will most likely receive in 2021.

Murphy has gone back to the drawing board and honed in on the elements we love most about the franchise and is creating an American Horror Story spin-off series called American Horror Stories.

This season could be his best one yet, here's what we've found out:

