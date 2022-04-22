Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In May!

There's nothing better than a bit of Netflix...or A LOT! Netflix has given us the goods by presenting us with a list of everything we can expect to see on the streaming platform in May!

Here's what's coming:

ORIGINAL SERIES

The Circle: Season 4 (Rolling episodes from 04/05/2022)

Episodes 1-4 (04/05/2022)

Episodes 5-8 (11/04/2022)

Episodes 9-12 (18/05/2022)

Episode 13 (25/05/2022)

They're chatty. They're shady. They're secretly famous. They're this season's players — and all bets are off as they compete for the ultimate prize.

Summertime: Season 3 (04/05/2022)

Another summer, another string of love triangles as the group navigates their passions and tests the boundaries of friendship.

El marginal: Season 5 (04/05/2022)

In this final season, Miguel seeks redemption behind bars, Diosito struggles in the outside world, and a cult threatens to become Puente Viejo's demise.

The Pentaverate (05/05/2022)

After influencing global events for centuries, a secret society faces a dangerous threat from within. Can a Canadian reporter save them — and the world?

Clark (05/05/2022)

This is the unbelievable story of Clark Olofsson, the controversial criminal who inspired the term "Stockholm syndrome." Based on his truths and lies.

Blood Sisters (05/05/2022)

Bound by a dangerous secret, best friends Sarah and Kemi are forced to go on the run after a wealthy groom disappears during his engagement party.

Welcome to Eden (06/05/2022)

A group of young adults attend a party on a remote island, but the supposed paradise they find waiting for them is anything but.

The Sound of Magic (06/05/2022)

A magician living in an abandoned theme park makes troubles disappear, and hope reappear, for a disenchanted teen enduring harsh realities.

Workin' Moms: Season 6 (10/05/2022)

Work-life balance?!? What's that? Kate, Anne, Jenny, Sloane and Val are clocking in overtime handling big problems at the office and at home.

Brotherhood: Season 2 (11/05/2022)

In the aftermath of a deadly riot, Edson and Cristina grapple with new enemies and threats. But as the stakes rise, their bond is tested.

42 Days of Darkness (11/05/2022)

A woman leads a frantic search to find her missing sister in a town in Chile amid a media storm and the police investigation. Inspired by a true case.

Savage Beauty (12/05/2022)

Seeking revenge for her tragic past, a mysterious woman embeds herself in a powerful family who possess a global beauty empire — and dark secrets.

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri (13/05/2022)

Reexamining his own legacy, a renowned figure in erotic cinema decides to branch out and make movies in other genres, from sci-fi to medieval action.

The Lincoln Lawyer (13/05/2022)

An iconoclastic idealist runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln in this series based on Michael Connelly's bestselling novels.

Bling Empire: Season 2 (13/05/2022)

Los Angeles’s beloved uber-rich Asians are back with even more luxury, glamour and crazy. This season, a romance between Kevin and Kim percolates, Cherie and Jessey’s relationship is questioned, and as Kane and Kevin’s best bud friendship is tested, Beverly Hills’s rivaling queens, Christine and Anna, put a new twist on the art of social warfare. But through it all, the one thing these friends hold dearest to their hearts is their love for each other…and of course, impeccable style.

New Heights (13/05/2022)

When business consultant Michi Wyss inherits his late father’s troubled farm he must confront his rural past — and his family’s future.

The Future Diary: Season 2 (Rolling episodes from 17/05/2022)

Episodes 1-4 (17/05/2022)

Episodes 5-6 (24/05/2022)

Episodes 7-9 (31/05/2022)

A brand-new love story unfolds when a young office worker in Tokyo finds herself caught between a charming bartender and a handsome medical student.

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 (18/05/2022)

In this final season, as enemies become allies and the truth is finally exposed, Álex becomes fixated on solving a new enigma: What happened to Sara?

Love on the Spectrum U.S. (18/05/2022)

Following the success of the multi-award winning Australian series, this insightful and warmhearted US based docu-series follows autistic people as they navigate the world of dating and relationships.

Insiders: Season 2 (Rolling episodes from 19/05/2022)

Episodes 1-3 (19/05/2022)

Episodes 4-7 (26/05/2022)

Ten new candidates sign up for a casting call for a reality show, unaware the cameras have already started rolling. Let the mind games begin — again.

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 (20/05/2022)

Uncanny worlds, violent delights and twisted kicks await in the third volume of the Emmy-winning animated anthology from Tim Miller and David Fincher.

Wrong Side of the Tracks (20/05/2022)

A war veteran angry at the drug dealers and troublemakers infiltrating his neighborhood sets out to reform his wayward teenage granddaughter.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 (25/05/2022)

In a new season of his reality series, "Everybody Loves Raymond" creator Phil Rosenthal travels the globe to take in local cuisine and culture of new destinations, including Oaxaca, Maine, Helsinki, Portland and Madrid.

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 (27/05/2022)

Darkness returns to Hawkins just in time for spring break, triggering fresh terror, disturbing memories — and the threat of war.

Welcome to Wedding Hell (Coming Soon)

A marriage proposal is supposed to be a happy ending. But for one couple, it becomes the beginning of an uphill struggle over wedding preparations.

Netflix Film

40 Years Young (04/05/2022)

After learning a bitter truth, a chef joins his best friend and restaurant partner in a culinary competition in Cancún to reignite his zest for life.

Thar (06/05/2022)

A veteran cop sees the chance to prove himself when murder and a stranger's grisly torture plot shake the walls of a sleepy desert town.

The Takedown (06/05/2022)

Forced to reteam after a decade, two mismatched cops investigate a murder in a divided French town, where a wider conspiracy looms.

Along for the Ride (06/05/2022)

The summer before college, studious Auden meets mysterious Eli, and — on nightly quests — he helps her experience the carefree teen life she was missing.

Marmaduke (06/05/2022)

Messy and mischievous Marmaduke has a big heart but can't stay out of trouble! Does he have what it takes to shine in the swanky dog show world?

The Getaway King (11/05/2022)

A folk-hero bandit known for his many prison breaks considers a fresh life path when he gets a new girlfriend. Based on the life of Zdzisław Najmrodzki.

Senior Year (13/05/2022)

A cheerleading stunt gone wrong landed her in a 20-year coma. Now she's 37, newly awake and ready to live out her high school dream: becoming prom queen.

The Perfect Family (18/05/2022)

At first, Lucía is taken aback by her son's girlfriend's eclectic family, but little does she know the impact they'll have on her prim and proper life.

A Perfect Pairing (19/05/2022)

To land a major client, a hard-driving LA wine-company exec (Victoria Justice) travels to an Australian sheep station, where she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local (Adam Demos).

Toscana (18/05/2022)

When a Danish chef travels to Tuscany to sell his father's business, he meets a local woman who inspires him to rethink his approach to life and love.

F*ck Love Too (20/05/2022)

Love triangles and lingering doubts put relationships to the test as Lisa faces a difficult choice, Jack lands in a crisis and Bo questions her marriage.

Godspeed (23/05/2022)

An ex-army captain travels to Dalyan to stop his friend's beloved from marrying another man, but grief and trauma from a combat tragedy mar his journey.

Larva Pendant (25/05/2022)

When Yellow gets trapped by a mean and mischievous cat Red rushes (noisily) to his rescue.

NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIALS

Christina P: Mom Genes (08/05/2022)

Christina P is back and better than ever in her new Netflix comedy special Mom Genes. No detail is too intimate as Christina hilariously shares the trials and tribulations of motherhood, marriage, and everything in between. Filmed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City, Christina P: Mom Genes premieres globally on Netflix this Mother’s Day, May 8th, 2022.

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I've Arrived (19/05/2022)

A new comedy special from Rodrigo Sant’Anna.

NETFLIX DOCUMENTARIES

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (03/05/2022)

Follow free diver Johanna Nordblad in this documentary as she attempts to break the world record for distance traveled under ice with one breath.

Meltdown: Three Mile Island (04/05/2022)

From the acclaimed producers of Erin Brockovich and Academy Award-nominated® director Kief Davidson (The Ivory Game) comes a gripping four-part documentary series that tells the story of ordinary people having the courage to do extraordinary things. Meltdown tackles the near catastrophe at Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania through the lens of chief engineer and whistleblower, Richard Parks, as well as the community it impacted. Dramatic reenactments, archival footage, never-before-seen home video, and in-depth interviews bring viewers into the worst nuclear incident in U.S. history.

Wild Babies (05/05/2022)

Follow the adventures of baby lions, elephants, penguins, pangolins and more as they learn to navigate the highs and lows of life in the wild.

Our Father (11/05/2022)

After a woman's at-home DNA test reveals multiple half-siblings, she discovers a shocking scheme involving donor sperm and a popular fertility doctor.

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (18/05/2022)

Anonymous and exploitative, a network of online chat rooms ran rampant with sex crimes. The hunt to take down its operators required guts and tenacity.

The G Word with Adam Conover (19/05/2022)

The G Word with Adam Conover is a hybrid comedy-documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the surprising ways the US government impacts our everyday lives, from the mundane to the life changing. With his signature blend of irreverence and insight, Conover explores the government’s triumphs, failures, and what we might be able to do to change it. Based on The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy by best-selling author Michael Lewis (The Big Short, Moneyball), The G Word with Adam Conover is produced by Higher Ground alongside Adam Conover, Jon Cohen, and Jon Wolf of Fair Point.

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (19/05/2022)

This documentary examines the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas, a crime that shook Argentina and exposed a political and financial conspiracy.

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 (02/05/2022)

Captain Barnacles, Kwazii and crew discover new environments and protect more critter friends as they hop around the globe on exciting missions.

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (19/05/2022)

Picking up where "The Boss Baby: Family Business" left off, adult Ted Templeton Jr. uses Tina’s magical formula to turn himself back into the Boss Baby. But returning to BabyCorp is anything but child’s play.

Sea of Love (23/05/2022)

Bruda and his sea animal friends go on mini-adventures in the ocean and discover that everyday moments are filled with bits of magic.

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (26/05/2022)

When Zipp realizes that the power of the crystals are fading, she goes on a mission to figure out why.

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal (30/05/2022)

On a trip to the beautiful Taj Mahal, Bheem gets distracted trying to return a little girl's lost teddy bear before someone steals it!

NETFLIX ANIME

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (09/05/2022)

In the year 2045, Motoko Kusanagi and Section 9 return to fight a dangerous new threat in this feature-length recut of the first season of "SAC_2045."

Vampire in the Garden (16/05/2022)

Though mortal enemies, a human girl and a vampire queen set out in search of the paradise where humans and vampires once coexisted in peace.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 (23/05/2022)

In the year 2045, cybernetic mercenary Motoko Kusanagi returns to Section 9 to face a dangerous new threat: the posthumans.

NETFLIX GAMES

Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt (Coming Soon)

Build a medieval city, make smart financial decisions and do whatever it takes to keep your people happy. Who knew running a kingdom was so tough?

Dragon Up (Coming Soon)

Hatch and collect rare dragons — then help them revive their magic in this colourful and beautifully animated idle adventure game.

Moonlighter (Coming Soon)

By day, manage a shop in an idyllic village. By night, explore dungeons, slay monsters and unlock mysteries in this best-of-both-worlds adventure.

Exploding Kittens - The Game (Coming Soon)

Bring the catnip. Draw as many cards as you can, and do your best to dodge — or defuse — fatal felines. Or else, boom goes the dynamite!

LICENSED HIGHLIGHTS

Star Trek Beyond (02/05/2022)

After an alien seeking revenge on Starfleet destroys the Enterprise and maroons its crew on a lost planet, Capt. Kirk must prevent another attack.

The Suicide Squad (03/05/2022)

A dysfunctional squad of supervillains infiltrates a remote island on a mission to destroy a secret government experiment.

The Cup (12/05/2022)

When his brother suffers a fatal fall seven days before Australia's prestigious Melbourne Cup, a young jockey gives everything he has to make history.

The Nightingale (15/05/2022)

An imprisoned Irish woman teams up with an Indigenous tracker in 19th-century Tasmania to exact revenge on a sadistic British lieutenant and his troops.

Reminiscence (17/05/2022)

A private investigator who specializes in reconnecting people with lost memories stumbles into a conspiracy when he takes on a mysterious client.

Bridgerton Season 2: The Differences Between The Book & The Show

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android