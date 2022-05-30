Here's Everything Coming To Disney+ This June!
Couch dates
Another month, a whole new catalog of shows and movies to watch on Disney+! We have Andrew Garfield playing a detective to a new season of The Hardy Boys.
Here's what you can expect:
1 June
Disney+ Original
A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel
Series
American Dad - Season 17 Premiere
Family Guy - Season 20 Premiere
Colossal Machines - Season 1
Breeders - Seasons 1-2
Good Trouble - Season 4
Fosse/Verdon - Season 1
The Wonder Years - Season 1
Mickey Mouse Funhouse - Season 1
Disney Junior Ready for Preschool (Shorts) - Seasons 1-2
International
Club Mickey Mouse - Season 4 (South East Asia)
3 June
Movies
Big Momma’s House
Big Momma’s House 2
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Elektra
The Girl Next Door
Just My Luck
Hollywood Stargirl
Disney+ Original Movie
Premiere
A sequel to the Disney+ hit about Stargirl, a silver-voiced teenager whose kindness works magic in the lives of others, that follows her from Mica, AZ to a bigger world of music, dreams and possibilities. When her mom is hired to work on a movie, they move to L.A., where Stargirl becomes involved with two aspiring filmmaking brothers, a cranky neighbor and a musician Stargirl admires.
8 June
Series
Tyrant - Season 1-3
Documentaries
Africa’s Deadliest - Season 7
Man in the Arena: Tom Brady
Superstar, Episode 7: Patrick Swayze
Under the Banner of Heaven
STAR Original Series
2 Episode Premiere
FX’s “Under the Banner of Heaven,” inspired by the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer, follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah. As Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) investigates events that transpired within the Lafferty family, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith. What Pyre, a devout Mormon, unearths leads him to question his own faith.
Ms. Marvel
Disney+ Original Series
Series Premiere | New Episodes Weekly
Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is an original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?
10 June
Disney+ Original
Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear
STAR Original
Soprano, Sing or Die - Season 1
Documentaries
The Housewife & the Shah Shocker
Movies
Mirrors
Down with Love
Entrapment
Guilty by Suspicion
Meet the Spartans
Runaway Jury
15 June
Disney+ Original
Family Reboot - Season 1
STAR Original
Love, Victor - Season 3 Premiere
Movies
Down with Love
Entrapment
Guilty by Suspicion
Meet the Spartans
Runaway Jury
Series
America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition - Season 1
Brain Games: On the Road - Season 1
Breeders -Season 3 Premiere
Raven’s Home - Season 5 Premiere
17 June
Movies
Plan B
Under Siege
Under Siege 2: Dark Territory
Documentaries
Backstory: Serena vs. The Umpire
Bad Boys
D. Wade: Life Unexpected
In Search of Derrick Thomas
Lolo
Long Gone Summer
Mighty Ruthie
Pat XO
The Price of Gold
Qualified
This Was the XFL
The Two Bills
Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story
Fire Island
STAR Original Movie
Premiere
Set in the iconic gay mecca of the same name, FIRE ISLAND is an unapologetic, modern day rom-com inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. The story centres around two best friends, Noah (Joel Kim Booster) and Howie (Bowen Yang), who set out to have a legendary week-long summer vacation filled with a cadre of eclectic friends, cheap rosé, dance parties, hookups, and possibly even love.
22 June
Series
Critter Fixers: Country Vets - Season 1
G.O.A.T. - Season 1
Have You Seen This Man? - Season 1
The Practice - Seasons 1-8
Disney Amphibia - Season 3
23 June
STAR Original
The Bear - Season 1 Premiere
24 June
Disney+ Original
Trevor the Musical
Movies
The Binge
Seabiscuit
Aloha
Bedazzled
The Fountain
Meet Dave
William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Rise
Disney+ Original Movie
Premiere
“Rise” is based on the triumphant real-life story about the remarkable family that produced the first trio of brothers to become NBA champions in the history of the league-- Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Laker Kostas Antetokounmpo, and their younger brother Alex. Audiences have never seen a story like that of the Antetokounmpos, which mixes Nigerian heritage, Greek nationality, and extraordinary athletic ability.
28 June
Only Murders in the Building
STAR Original Series
Season 2 | 2 Episode Premiere
Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles (Steve Martin, “Father Of The Bride”), Oliver (Martin Short, “The Morning Show”) & Mabel (Selena Gomez, “The Dead Don’t Die”), race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue - the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbours who all think they committed murder.
29 June
Series
Lost Treasures of Rome - Season 1
Baymax!
Disney+ Original
Season 1 Premiere
The all-new series of healthcare capers returns to the fantastical city of San Fransokyo where the affable, inflatable, inimitable healthcare companion robot, Baymax, sets out to do what he was programmed to do: help others.
New Episodes
The Kardashians New Episodes on Thursdays, Finale 16 June
Obi-Wan Kenobi New Episodes on Wednesdays, Finale 22 June
Grey's Anatomy - Season 18 Finale 1 June
Bob's Burgers - Season 12 Finale 1 June
The Simpsons - Season 33 New Episodes Wednesdays, Finale 1 June
Big Sky - Season 2 New Episodes on Wednesdays, Finale 1 June
The Hardy Boys - Season 2 New Episodes on Wednesdays, Finale 22 June
Bloody Heart New Episodes on Mondays and Tuesdays, Finale 14 June
Going to You at a Speed of 493km New Episodes on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Finale 9 June
Spidey and His Amazing Friends - Season 1 New Episode 22 June
Station 19 - Season 5 New Episodes on Wednesdays, Finale 22 June
Disney Junior Alice's Wonderland Bakery New Episode 29 June
Everything We Know About The Dirty Dancing Sequel!
Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:
Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android