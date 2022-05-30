Here's Everything Coming To Disney+ This June!

Another month, a whole new catalog of shows and movies to watch on Disney+! We have Andrew Garfield playing a detective to a new season of The Hardy Boys.

Here's what you can expect:

1 June

Disney+ Original

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel

Series

American Dad - Season 17 Premiere

Family Guy - Season 20 Premiere

Colossal Machines - Season 1

Breeders - Seasons 1-2

Good Trouble - Season 4

Fosse/Verdon - Season 1

The Wonder Years - Season 1

Mickey Mouse Funhouse - Season 1

Disney Junior Ready for Preschool (Shorts) - Seasons 1-2

International

Club Mickey Mouse - Season 4 (South East Asia)

3 June

Movies

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Elektra

The Girl Next Door

Just My Luck

Hollywood Stargirl

Disney+ Original Movie



Premiere



A sequel to the Disney+ hit about Stargirl, a silver-voiced teenager whose kindness works magic in the lives of others, that follows her from Mica, AZ to a bigger world of music, dreams and possibilities. When her mom is hired to work on a movie, they move to L.A., where Stargirl becomes involved with two aspiring filmmaking brothers, a cranky neighbor and a musician Stargirl admires.

8 June

Series

Tyrant - Season 1-3

Documentaries

Africa’s Deadliest - Season 7

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady

Superstar, Episode 7: Patrick Swayze



Under the Banner of Heaven

STAR Original Series



2 Episode Premiere



FX’s “Under the Banner of Heaven,” inspired by the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer, follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah. As Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) investigates events that transpired within the Lafferty family, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith. What Pyre, a devout Mormon, unearths leads him to question his own faith.



Ms. Marvel

Disney+ Original Series

Series Premiere | New Episodes Weekly

Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is an original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

10 June

Disney+ Original

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

STAR Original

Soprano, Sing or Die - Season 1

Documentaries

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker

Movies

Mirrors

Down with Love

Entrapment

Guilty by Suspicion

Meet the Spartans

Runaway Jury

15 June

Disney+ Original

Family Reboot - Season 1

STAR Original

Love, Victor - Season 3 Premiere

Movies

Down with Love

Entrapment

Guilty by Suspicion

Meet the Spartans

Runaway Jury

Series

America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition - Season 1

Brain Games: On the Road - Season 1

Breeders -Season 3 Premiere

Raven’s Home - Season 5 Premiere

17 June

Movies

Plan B

Under Siege

Under Siege 2: Dark Territory

Documentaries

Backstory: Serena vs. The Umpire

Bad Boys

D. Wade: Life Unexpected

In Search of Derrick Thomas

Lolo

Long Gone Summer

Mighty Ruthie

Pat XO

The Price of Gold

Qualified

This Was the XFL

The Two Bills

Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story



Fire Island

STAR Original Movie



Premiere



Set in the iconic gay mecca of the same name, FIRE ISLAND is an unapologetic, modern day rom-com inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. The story centres around two best friends, Noah (Joel Kim Booster) and Howie (Bowen Yang), who set out to have a legendary week-long summer vacation filled with a cadre of eclectic friends, cheap rosé, dance parties, hookups, and possibly even love.

22 June

Series

Critter Fixers: Country Vets - Season 1

G.O.A.T. - Season 1

Have You Seen This Man? - Season 1

The Practice - Seasons 1-8

Disney Amphibia - Season 3

23 June

STAR Original

The Bear - Season 1 Premiere

24 June

Disney+ Original

Trevor the Musical

Movies

The Binge

Seabiscuit

Aloha

Bedazzled

The Fountain

Meet Dave

William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream



Rise

Disney+ Original Movie



Premiere



“Rise” is based on the triumphant real-life story about the remarkable family that produced the first trio of brothers to become NBA champions in the history of the league-- Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Laker Kostas Antetokounmpo, and their younger brother Alex. Audiences have never seen a story like that of the Antetokounmpos, which mixes Nigerian heritage, Greek nationality, and extraordinary athletic ability.

28 June

Only Murders in the Building

STAR Original Series



Season 2 | 2 Episode Premiere



Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles (Steve Martin, “Father Of The Bride”), Oliver (Martin Short, “The Morning Show”) & Mabel (Selena Gomez, “The Dead Don’t Die”), race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue - the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbours who all think they committed murder.

29 June

Series

Lost Treasures of Rome - Season 1



Baymax!

Disney+ Original



Season 1 Premiere



The all-new series of healthcare capers returns to the fantastical city of San Fransokyo where the affable, inflatable, inimitable healthcare companion robot, Baymax, sets out to do what he was programmed to do: help others.

New Episodes

The Kardashians New Episodes on Thursdays, Finale 16 June

Obi-Wan Kenobi New Episodes on Wednesdays, Finale 22 June

Grey's Anatomy - Season 18 Finale 1 June

Bob's Burgers - Season 12 Finale 1 June

The Simpsons - Season 33 New Episodes Wednesdays, Finale 1 June

Big Sky - Season 2 New Episodes on Wednesdays, Finale 1 June

The Hardy Boys - Season 2 New Episodes on Wednesdays, Finale 22 June

Bloody Heart New Episodes on Mondays and Tuesdays, Finale 14 June

Going to You at a Speed of 493km New Episodes on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Finale 9 June

Spidey and His Amazing Friends - Season 1 New Episode 22 June

Station 19 - Season 5 New Episodes on Wednesdays, Finale 22 June

Disney Junior Alice's Wonderland Bakery New Episode 29 June

