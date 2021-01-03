Here's All The Stars Who Entered The 'I'm A Celeb' Aussie "Jungle" Last Night

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! has FINALLY started and we've got our first look of who's already in the 'jungle'!

Due to COVID19, sadly the show won't be in South Africa this year, duh, so instead, it has been set in Dungay, which is less than an hour away from the Gold Coast.

So without further ado, here's the full line of celebrities we've spied in 'jungle' this season!

Grant Denyer (TV Host)

Travis Varcoe (Former Collingwood AFL player)



Jess Eva (Triple M Breakfast radio host)

Mel Buttle (Comedian)



Toni Pearen (Singer)



Ash Williams (Comedian and podcaster)



Abbie Chatfield (Former Bachelor Contestant)

Paulini Curuenavuli (Singer)



Jack Vidgen (Singer)

That's all (so far) folks! There will be one more celeb joining the gang in the jungle tonight, here are our final guesses!

Colin Fassnidge (My Kitchen Rules host said to be Pete Evans replacement)

Robert 'Dippa' Dipierdomenico (reports that the ex-AFL star 'Dippa')

Pettifleur Berenger (Real Housewives of Melbourne)



Adam and Simon (Gogglebox)



And from the looks of things, we reckon we know who it is! Do you?

Either way, we can't wait to see more drama unfold tonight!

