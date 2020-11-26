Here's How You Can Still Celebrate Christmas Carols From Home!

Christmas isn't cancelled this year, here's your ticket to SAFM's Christmas Carols sing-a-long!

On November 28th from 6pm, you can tune in on your smart speaker or SAFM App on iOS and Android to sing-a-long to your favourite carols with Bec, Cosi and Lehmo right from the comfort of your own home!

There is no doubt this is Adelaide's biggest Christmas Carols event for 2020.

So, if you need some ideas on how other South Aussies are getting ready for the big occasion, we've got all the inspiration you need right here!

Take a listen below:

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download the SAFM app on iOS or Android to catch up now!

Download the Hit Network on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.