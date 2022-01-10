Here's All The Golden Globes Winners For 2022

Another Golden Globes has wrapped, and this time, there wasn't a live stream or red carpet due to controversy over their lack of diversity.

Instead, they posted all the winners on their website and social media. Although there wasn't a show this year, there were some great wins!

Check out all the Golden Globes 2022 winners here:

Best Picture Drama

The Power of the Dog

Best Picture - Musical/Comedy

West Side Story

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama

Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama

Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Actress - Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

Best Actor - Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick...Boom!)

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Director - Motion Picture

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Best Picture - Animated

Encanto

Best Picture - Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)

Drive My Car - Japan

Best Score - Motion Picture

Hans Zimmer (Dune)

Best Song - Motion Picture

No Time To Die - No Time To Die

Best Drama Series

Succession

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Hacks

Best Television - Motion Picture

The Underground Railroad

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Best Television Actress - Drama Series

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose)

Best Television Actor - Drama Series

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Television Actress - Muisical/Comedy Series

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress - Television

Sarah Snook - Succession

Best Supporting Actor - Television

O Yeong-su (Squid Game)

