Here's All The Golden Globes Winners For 2022
Wrapped for another year
Another Golden Globes has wrapped, and this time, there wasn't a live stream or red carpet due to controversy over their lack of diversity.
Instead, they posted all the winners on their website and social media. Although there wasn't a show this year, there were some great wins!
Check out all the Golden Globes 2022 winners here:
Best Picture Drama
The Power of the Dog
Best Picture - Musical/Comedy
West Side Story
Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)
Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Will Smith (King Richard)
Best Actress - Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)
Best Actor - Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick...Boom!)
Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Best Director - Motion Picture
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Best Picture - Animated
Encanto
Best Picture - Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Drive My Car - Japan
Best Score - Motion Picture
Hans Zimmer (Dune)
Best Song - Motion Picture
No Time To Die - No Time To Die
Best Drama Series
Succession
Best Musical/Comedy Series
Hacks
Best Television - Motion Picture
The Underground Railroad
Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Best Television Actress - Drama Series
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose)
Best Television Actor - Drama Series
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Best Television Actress - Muisical/Comedy Series
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actress - Television
Sarah Snook - Succession
Best Supporting Actor - Television
O Yeong-su (Squid Game)
