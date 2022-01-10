Here's All The Golden Globes Winners For 2022

Wrapped for another year

Article heading image for Here's All The Golden Globes Winners For 2022

Another Golden Globes has wrapped, and this time, there wasn't a live stream or red carpet due to controversy over their lack of diversity. 

Instead, they posted all the winners on their website and social media. Although there wasn't a show this year, there were some great wins!

Check out all the Golden Globes 2022 winners here: 

Best Picture Drama 

The Power of the Dog

Best Picture - Musical/Comedy

West Side Story

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama

Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama

Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Actress - Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

Best Actor - Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick...Boom!)

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Director - Motion Picture

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Best Picture - Animated

Encanto

Best Picture - Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)

Drive My Car - Japan

Best Score - Motion Picture

Hans Zimmer (Dune)

Best Song - Motion Picture 

No Time To Die - No Time To Die

Best Drama Series

Succession

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Hacks

Best Television - Motion Picture

The Underground Railroad

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Best Television Actress - Drama Series

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose)

Best Television Actor - Drama Series

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Television Actress - Muisical/Comedy Series

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress - Television

Sarah Snook - Succession

Best Supporting Actor - Television

O Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Nicole Kidman Says New Movie Is An Ode To Lucille Ball's Legacy

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!

 

Amber Lowther

20 hours ago

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
TV
Golden Globes
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
TV
Golden Globes
Hit Entertainment
TV
Golden Globes
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs