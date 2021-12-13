Here's All The Golden Globes Nominees For 2022
Announced by Snoop Dogg
We've been given the entire list of nominees for the Golden Globes 2022 and none other than Snoop Dogg got to announce them! Nominees include Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Will Smith, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ben Affleck and more.
If there's something you need to do today, you have to watch Snoop Dogg mispronounce nominees names here.
Here's the full list:
Film
Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick ... Boom!
West Side Story
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture (Foreign Language)
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin , Being the Ricardos
Best Original Song (Motion Picture)
'Be Alive' from King Richard - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
'Dos Orugitas' from Encanto - Lin-Manuel Miranda
'Down to Joy' from Belfast - Van Morrison
'Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)' from Respect - Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
No Time to Die' from No Time to Die - Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick ... Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Motion Picture (Animated)
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Director - Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Original Score
The French Dispatch
Encanto
The Power of the Dog
Parallel Mothers
Dune
Reported with CNN and Variety
Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
Hannah Einbender, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama)
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama)
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Television Series Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
