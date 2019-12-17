Here's All The Free Food You Can Get On Your Birthday In Australia
Sick of getting terrible presents for your birthday? Australia's restaurants, cafes and fast food chains would like to treat you to something special!
Many of your favourite food outlets have loyalty programs that will reward you with a birthday snack, drink or even a full meal.
We've helpfully put together this list so you can get prepared for your next birthday. You'll want to sign up to the relevant loyalty programs in advance!
Boost – Get a free drink
Muffin Break – A free muffin to celebrate your big day
Nandos – You’ll get a whole meal on your birthday!
Oporto – Enjoy a discount or a meal depending on your membership status!
Baskin Robbins – One free scoop!
Salsa’s – Free burrito.
Jamaica Blue – Treat yourself to a slice of cake
Ali Baba – Enjoy a kebab!
Cold Rock – Free ice cream voucher!
Sumo Salad – Free salad on your birthday.
San Churro – Delicious churros for your big day!
Gloria Jeans – Relax with a free drink.
Mrs Fields - Free cookie
Red Rooster – A discount or free meal on your birthday depending on your membership status!
Spudbar – They’ve got a free spud for you!
Grill'd - A free drink with the purchase of any burger, salad or super sliders.
Noodle Box - A free noodle box on your birthday.
