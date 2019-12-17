Here's All The Free Food You Can Get On Your Birthday In Australia

Sick of getting terrible presents for your birthday? Australia's restaurants, cafes and fast food chains would like to treat you to something special!

Many of your favourite food outlets have loyalty programs that will reward you with a birthday snack, drink or even a full meal.

We've helpfully put together this list so you can get prepared for your next birthday. You'll want to sign up to the relevant loyalty programs in advance!

Boost – Get a free drink

Muffin Break – A free muffin to celebrate your big day

Nandos – You’ll get a whole meal on your birthday!

Oporto – Enjoy a discount or a meal depending on your membership status!

Baskin Robbins – One free scoop!

Salsa’s – Free burrito.

Jamaica Blue – Treat yourself to a slice of cake

Ali Baba – Enjoy a kebab!

Cold Rock – Free ice cream voucher!

Sumo Salad – Free salad on your birthday.

San Churro – Delicious churros for your big day!

Gloria Jeans – Relax with a free drink.

Mrs Fields - Free cookie

Red Rooster – A discount or free meal on your birthday depending on your membership status!

Spudbar – They’ve got a free spud for you!

Grill'd - A free drink with the purchase of any burger, salad or super sliders.

Noodle Box - A free noodle box on your birthday.

Happy Birthday!

