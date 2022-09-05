Here's All The Aussie Celebs Participating In The Challenge Australia!

We have the official line-up of all the reality stars and celebrities joining The Challenge Australia!

They may have survived the Australian outback and jungle, attempted to find love in a mansion, at first sight, on an island and in paradise, handled the heat in the kitchen, ninja’d their way through obstacle courses, come out on top in the ring, the pool, a camera-filled house and on the 'gram; but who has what it takes to win 10’s highly-anticipated reality juggernaut The Challenge Australia?

22 of Australia's biggest names are set to compete in the most unpredictable and demanding game of their lives! So who's in?

Brittany Hockley - Podcaster, Radio Host and Actor

Jack Vidgen - Australia’s Got Talent Season 5 / I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Season 7 / Ninja Warrior Season 6 / The Masked Singer Australia Season 3

The Challenge Australia is filmed in Buenos Aires, Argentina and hosted by singer, songwriter and entertainer, Brihony Dawson!

So, how does it all work? We'll see an algorithm randomly pair challengers to compete in gruelling physical contests, test strategies, survive eliminations, cutthroat alliances and steamy hook-ups to win daily challenges and eliminate their opponents.

The final male and female challengers will be declared Challenge champions by the end of the season, winning $100,000 each in prize money and their entry into the first ever The Challenge: Global Championship, where they will represent Australia in hopes to be the first ever Challenge World Champion!

Who has what it takes to go down in reality television history, as Australia’s first Challenge Champion?

We'll have to wait and see. Coming soon to 10.

