Here's A Taste Of The New Batman Trailer Dropping Tomorrow

Fans are losing it over a short teaser released for the new Batman movie, titled The Batman, signalling fans to get ready for the new trailer to drop tomorrow.

Ever since news broke Robert Pattinson is the lead in the latest version of the tale, diehard fans have been questioning whether the former Hollywood heartthrob has enough command and breadth to fill Bruce Wayne's shoes.

But if this snippet is anything to go, it's safe to say Pattinson has totally smashed it with the accent.

Check it out below:

The last trailer for the film was released over a year ago, but its release has been stubbornly delayed by several Covid related hiccups. Naturally, fans are losing it ahead of tomorrow’s big reveal.

