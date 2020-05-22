Here's A Simple Hack To Get Aloe Vera Gel Out Of The Leaves

Aloe vera is packed with lots of natural goodness that we all love, but sometimes getting the gel out of the leaf can be a real hassle - I know I never have time to do it!

The slimy texture can make things quite messy, but we have figured out a trick to help that.

You start by cutting the green layers off with a sharp knife, then split the leaf open, collect the gel and give it a good mix.

Store the mixture in ice cube trays and keep them in the freezer.

Now you have aloe vera ready to go when you need it!

