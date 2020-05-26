Here's A List Of The Netflix Films Coming Out In The Next 2 Months

Netflix has been everyone's best friend throughout quarantine, and they've definitely surprised us all with some great original feature film content in the past.

The streaming company has raised the bar with a huge number of movies to be released over the remainder of 2020.

Without further ado, here's a list of the Netflix films coming out from now through July...

Intuition

Police officer Pipa works on her first big case while simultaneously investigating her boss, who is suspected of murder.

Release date: May 28

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai

A bank employee weighed down by her jobless husband’s debts - and her own broken dreams - finds a secret source of seemingly unlimited cash in her home.

Release date: June 5

The Last Days Of American Crime

A bank robber joins a plot to commit one final, historic heist before the government turns on a mind-altering signal that will end all criminal behaviour.

Release date: June 5

Da 5 Bloods

Four African American veterans return to Vietnam decades after the war to find their squad leader’s remains - and a stash of buried gold.

Release date: June 12

Feel The Beat

After failing to find success on Broadway, April returns to her small hometown and reluctantly is recruited to train a misfit group of young dancers for a big competition.

Release date: June 19

Wasp Network

Based on a true and gripping story: Cuban spies infiltrate and exile groups in the 1990s to stop terrorism against the island, but at a high personal cost.

Release date: June 19

Lost Bullet

A mechanical whiz is mistakenly charged with murder. The only proof of his innocence is the crime bullet, lodged in a missing car.

Release date: June 19

One-Way To Tomorrow

Two strangers cross paths on a train en route to Izmir, bonding over their turbulent - and unexpectedly intertwined - romantic pasts.

Release date: June 19

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Two small-town singers chase their pop star dreams at a global music competition, where high stakes, scheming rivals and onstage mishaps test their bond.

Release date: June 26

Desperados

A panicked young woman rushes to Mexico - with her reluctant friends in tow - to try to delete a ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend.

Release date: July 3

The Old Guard

A group of mercenaries, all centuries-old immortals with the ablity to heal themselves, discover someone is onto their secret, and they must fight to protect their freedom.​

Release date: July 10

The Kissing Booth 2

Elle and Noah just had the most romantic summer ever, but as he heads off to Harvard, Elle juggles a long-distance relationship, college applications with her BFF Lee and friendship with new classmate Marco.

Release date: July 24

