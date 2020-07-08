Here's A List Of Our Top 10 Best Movie Soundtracks Of The 90's & 2000's

Are you one of those people who waits till the end of an epic movie to find out who created the catchy af soundtrack you'll definitely be downloading later?

Well, if you are, we have gone right ahead and found some of the BEST movie soundtracks of the 90's and early 2000's just for you and boy, are there some absolute bangers in here.

Let's start with one of the greatest cult classics of all time...

Pulp Fiction

This one was directed by genius Quentin Tarantino, who has a habit of writing his scripts while listening to some of his favourite tunes. This method brought us one of the best soundtracks of all time, from 'son of a preacher' to 'You Never Can Tell' from that ridiculous dance scene featuring Uma Thurman and John Travolta. Absolute slam dunk if you ask me!

American Pie 1-4

I couldn't just choose one here because each of these hilariously inappropriate movies has some of the best music to grace the early 2000's, inviting every teenager who watched them to pine after the ultimate house party of their dreams. With songs like 'In too deep' by Sum 41 providing the soundtrack to our dream party and that awkward super glue scene we couldn't look away from (you know what I'm talking about), with Alien Ant Farm ironically belting out 'Smooth Criminal' in the background - these soundtracks are bound to reveal the nostalgia in any 90's baby.

Cruel Intentions

To refresh your memory, this is the movie that made us fall in love with Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe. This romantic drama follows a guy named Sebastian (Phillippe) and a distasteful bet he makes with his evil step sister. The whole movie is pretty intense and has an epic soundtrack to match the raw emotion of the film, including "Bittersweet Symphony" by The Verve and "Colourblind" by Counting crows.

Romeo & Juliet

This soundtrack is plain iconic. The film features an unforgettable playlist which most 90's households, probably had in their CD rack at some point. The soundtrack included songs like "Young hearts run free" by Kim Myzelle and "Love fool" by The Cardigans, which sky-rocketed to fame off the back of the movie, which featured everyone's childhood boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio and the stunning Claire Danes.

8 Mile

This bad boy is a personal favourite, but I mean, who doesn't love a bit of slim shady? Eminem dropped the hit movie 8 Mile, which is a film based pretty much entirely on rap music. In case your childhood was incomplete and you missed this one, Em plays Jimmy 'B-Rabbit' Smith in his big film debut, a kid from the trailer park who's trying to break into the rap battle scene against all odds, entering a rap contest in the hopes it will finally get him out of the ghetto. As you can imagine, the soundtrack is absolute fire, featuring the ageless hit "8 Mile" (the one with Mom's spaghetti) which I know we've all attempted to rap at least once in our lives.

Moulin Rouge

I'm seriously tearing up just thinking about this fantastic piece of film history. We watch Ewan McGregor play a young poet, who travels to Paris to write about the Bohemian movement, who quickly falls in love with Courtesan, Satine (Nicole Kidman). Even after watching this multiple times, it's still a goddam tear jerker. That aside, the soundtrack is gorgeous, with Ewan & Nicole both singing their hearts out to "Come what may" and of course Christina Aguilera and friends belting out "Lady Marmalade" to lighten things up a bit.

The Beach

Yes, another Leo film. This movie is set in the tropical Phi Phi islands, where a small hidden civilisation occupies a secret beach, on a forbidden island off the coast of Thailand. Leo manages to get his hands on a map, meets a couple of friends and invites them on a journey to the secret island with him. Not only did the stunning beach setting make us want to live on our own secret island, but the catchy soundtrack was a huge contributor, with the song most girls probably featured on their Myspace at some point "Pure shores" by All Saints and of course, "Porcelain" from Moby's album, which I'm pretty sure every Dad owned at some point.

Twilight

Okay, okay, I know this one is controversial but hear me out! You don't have to love, or even like Twilight to enjoy the soundtrack, because there are some really good songs featured in this film from the likes of Muse, Paramore, Christina Perri and more. In fact, Muse was actually a huge part of the inspiration behind the film according to author, Stephenie Meyer, plus the music fits in pretty well with the ominous, dreariness of the films location and of course - the coven of vampires.

50 First Dates

So this one might be a little left field, but the soundtrack to this genius Adam Sandler comedy, made for a truly hilarious and authentic love story. The entire film is set in Hawaii, where Henry meets and falls in love with Lucy, who just so happens to suffer from short-term memory loss. The soundtrack features some serious tropical vibes form the likes of Ziggy Marley, UB40 and of course, "Somewhere over the Rainbow" by Israel Kamakawiwo’ole. This soundtrack is perfect to chuck on while you're out at the beach with friends or sinking a cocktail in the afternoon sun.

Shrek

You didn't really think I'd forget Shrek did you? I saved the best till last here. I bet most of you can accurately sing along to almost every song featured in this joyous film, not to mention those of you who can recite every single line throughout the course of the movie. Shrek is arguably one of THE best movie soundtracks ever with classic songs like "I'm a believer" and "All star" by Smash Mouth, "Bad reputation" by Joan Jett and of course that heart crushing scene where Shrek returns to his swamp to be gross and alone forever, while "Hallelujah" by Rufus Wainwright plays in the background.

So, if you've ever wanted to relive some of your fondest childhood memories, this is a pretty good start! Jump on Spotify and give some of these classic soundtracks a listen or better yet, grab some popcorn and give these movies another watch and brace yourself to be entirely consumed by nostalgia!

