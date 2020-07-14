Here's A List Of Films That Were Postponed Due To Coronavirus And Their New Release Dates

With social distancing measures being taken in Australia and around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film industry was just one of many to be majorly affected. And while it’s certainly not the most pressing consequence of the virus, we all could do with a little entertainment right now and something to look forward to.

With cinemas being closed to the public, release dates for some of 2020’s biggest blockbusters were postponed. But now, with restrictions slowly easing, we’ve finally got revised release dates that are likely to happen.

Here are just some of the upcoming films that you’ll want to add to your calendar…