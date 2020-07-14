- Entertainment NewsHere's A List Of Films That Were Postponed Due To Coronavirus And Their New Release Dates
Here's A List Of Films That Were Postponed Due To Coronavirus And Their New Release Dates
Coming to the big screen
With social distancing measures being taken in Australia and around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film industry was just one of many to be majorly affected. And while it’s certainly not the most pressing consequence of the virus, we all could do with a little entertainment right now and something to look forward to.
With cinemas being closed to the public, release dates for some of 2020’s biggest blockbusters were postponed. But now, with restrictions slowly easing, we’ve finally got revised release dates that are likely to happen.
Here are just some of the upcoming films that you’ll want to add to your calendar…
A Quiet Place Part II
The sequel to the 2018 thriller A Quiet Place will see Emily Blunt reprise her role in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by killer aliens that detect humans through sound.
Original release date: 8 March, 2020
New release date: 3 September, 2020
Black Widow
Scarlett Johansson's character from the Avengers franchise is getting her own film, alongside Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour.
Original release date: May, 2020
New release date: 29 October, 2020
Candyman
Candyman is a horror film directed by Nia DaCosta, and written by Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and DaCosta. The film is a sequel to the 1992 film of the same name, and the fourth in the Candyman series.
Original release date: June 12, 2020
New release date: 16 October, 2020
Dune
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya will appear alongside each other for the first time in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi film.
Original release date: 20 November, 2020
Eternals
The upcoming Marvel film tells the story of the Eternals - an immortal race who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years - who reunite to protect humanity from an evil force. The cast includes some huge names, including Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, and Kit Harington. The film was pushed back into the new year to make way for Black Widow.
Original release date: 6 November, 2020
New release date: 11 February, 2021
Mulan
The live-action remake of Mulan has been highly anticipated since it was first announced, featuring Yifei Liu as the titular warrior.
Original release date: 27 March, 2020
New release date: 21 August, 2020
No Time To Die
The latest James Bond film will star Daniel Craig, alongside Léa Seydoux and Ana de Armas, as well as Oscar winner Rami Malek as the villain.
Original release date: 10 April, 2020
New release date: 12 November, 2020
Tenet
Tenet is a Christopher Nolan spy film starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. It follows a government agent assigned with preventing World War III through time travel.
Original release date: 17 July, 2020
New release date: 31 July, 2020
The French Dispatch
Directed by Wes Anderson, the film features Timothé Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Adrian Brody, Benecio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Bill Murray and Saoirse Ronan. It tells the story of a group of European publication staff who decide to publish a memorial edition highlighting the three best stories from the last decade.
Original release date: 24 July, 2020
New release date: 26 November, 2020
The New Mutants
This release date has been changed so many times it's hard to keep track of, but they seem to have settled on an August release that we're hesitant to trust. The film will feature Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga.
Original release date:13 April, 2018
New release date: 27 August, 2020
TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Top Gun: Maverick sees Tom Cruise's return to his role as Maverick from the 1986 film. When you've already waited over 30 years for a sequel, what's a few more months?
Original release date: 24 June, 2020
New release date: 26 December, 2020
Wonder Woman 1984
The Wonder Woman sequel starring Gal Gadot will also arrive later than expected this year, first pushed back to August, and then again to October. Let's hope this new release date sticks!
Original release date: 5 June, 2020
New release date: 2 October, 2020
Miss the show? Catch up below...