Here's A List Of Celebrities That Have Insured Their Body Parts

We're talking millions!

Article heading image for Here's A List Of Celebrities That Have Insured Their Body Parts

Imagine insuring a body part! Well, that's the reality for some celebrities, who are keeping their best *ahem* assets well insured!

Ever wondered what weird and wacky parts celebrities have paid some decent cash on to protect? And we're talking MILLIONS!

Well, here's a list of celebrities who have insured their body parts and for how much: 

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:
 

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.

Amber Lowther

20 hours ago

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Stars
Celeb
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Stars
Celeb
Hit Entertainment
Stars
Celeb
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs