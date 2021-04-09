Here's A List Of Celebrities That Have Insured Their Body Parts

Imagine insuring a body part! Well, that's the reality for some celebrities, who are keeping their best *ahem* assets well insured!

Ever wondered what weird and wacky parts celebrities have paid some decent cash on to protect? And we're talking MILLIONS!

Well, here's a list of celebrities who have insured their body parts and for how much:

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:



Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.