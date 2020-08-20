Here's A First Look At Princess Diana's Wedding In The Crown Season 4!

If you've been waiting for what seems like FOREVER for the new season of The Crown to drop on Netflix, then you'll be thrilled to know it's on its way!

Season 4 will introduce 'The People's Princess', Diana Spencer, played by newcomer, Emma Corrin.

Now, The Crown's Netflix account has dropped a trailer showing us glimpses of Diana, as well as a peek of her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor).

We'll also see Gillian Anderson introduced as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher early on in the season. This could very well be the best season of The Crown yet!

Season 4 will drop on Netflix November 15, and you bet we'll see some of Diana's most iconic looks recreated throughout!

