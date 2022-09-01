Here's A First Look At Bridgerton Season 3 Straight From The Set!

We've been treated to a behind-the-scenes image of Netflix's Bridgerton season 3!

We know the new season is in production and it will be focusing on the relationship between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

Now, the official Bridgerton Twitter has shown Nicola Coughlan (Penelope) and Luke Newton (Colin) on set!

We can even spot Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Hastings) behind them making a face at the camera!

The third season is based on the fourth book in author Julia Quinn's series, Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

Here's the official book synopsis:

Penelope Featherington has secretly adored her best friend’s brother for… well, it feels like forever. After half a lifetime of watching Colin Bridgerton from afar, she thinks she knows everything about him, until she stumbles across his deepest secret… and fears she doesn’t know him at all.

Colin Bridgerton is tired of being thought nothing but an empty-headed charmer, tired of the neverending sameness of his life, and, most of all, tired of everyone’s preoccupation with the notorious gossip columnist Lady Whistledown, who can’t seem to publish an edition without mentioning him in the first paragraph. But when Colin returns to London from a trip abroad, he discovers nothing in his life is quite the same—especially Penelope Featherington! The girl who was always simply… there is suddenly the girl haunting his dreams. But when he discovers that Penelope has secrets of her own, this elusive bachelor must decide… is she his biggest threat—or his promise of a happy ending?

We cannot wait to see how Shondaland adapts this one! We'll keep you updated on all things Bridgerton season 3.

Bridgerton Season 2: The Differences Between The Book & The Show

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android