Here's A Brand New Sneak Peek At The New Buzz Lightyear Movie!

To infinity and beyond!

Article heading image for Here's A Brand New Sneak Peek At The New Buzz Lightyear Movie!

If you're a fan of the Toy Story movies and never want the magic to end, then you're going to love the Buzz Lightyear origin movie 'Lightyear' that drops in cinemas on June 16.

Chris Evans stars as the voice of the 'real life' Buzz who inspired the iconic toy and today Disney and Pixar have dropped a brand new trailer giving us a sneak peek at the film!

Post

Following the tale of the legendary Space Ranger after hes marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew, Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, hes joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. 

Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda. The film also features the voices of Taika Waititi, Uzo Aduba and more!

We can't wait to see this one on the big screen!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!

15 hours ago

toy story
buzz lightyear
lightyear
Listen Live!
toy story
buzz lightyear
lightyear
toy story
buzz lightyear
lightyear
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs