Here's A Brand New Sneak Peek At The New Buzz Lightyear Movie!

If you're a fan of the Toy Story movies and never want the magic to end, then you're going to love the Buzz Lightyear origin movie 'Lightyear' that drops in cinemas on June 16.

Chris Evans stars as the voice of the 'real life' Buzz who inspired the iconic toy and today Disney and Pixar have dropped a brand new trailer giving us a sneak peek at the film!

Following the tale of the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew, Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox.

Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda. The film also features the voices of Taika Waititi, Uzo Aduba and more!

We can't wait to see this one on the big screen!

