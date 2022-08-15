Here's 9 True Crime Docos You Need To Binge ASAP!

Do you live your life like loving true crime is a personality trait? We can't blame you, because it's ADDICTIVE!

Every man and his dog is jumping on the true crime train (including us), and we've found a whole catalogue of true crime docos that you need to get your head around.

Hayu has revealed their most watched true crime shows in the past 12 months, and we're about to go on a binge!

Here's the true crime docos you need to pop on the telly:

Murdered and Missing in Montana - What was once an untouched paradise, has turned into a killing ground where young women are being targeted.



Snapped - Profiles of the fascinating cases of women accused of murder.



The Mark of a Serial Killer - Detectives probe the minds of the disturbed and depraved.



The Witnesses - Four former Jehovah’s Witnesses recount the abuse they suffered within the church.



Accident, Suicide or Murder? - Detectives explore the unbelievable true stories of suspicious deaths.



An Unexpected Killer - Uncover the unexpected identities of the killers behind shocking homicides.



The Real Murders of Orange County - Delve into the most horrific and salacious cases that rocked this wealthy community.



Family Massacre - A gripping and powerful exploration of some of the most ruthless murders ever committed

Buried in The Backyard - Dig into cases of victims found buried in unexpected places.

There's a total of 70 docuseries in Hayu's true crime portfolio, from high profile serial killer cases to infamous massacares and gruesome recollections by forensic teams.

Get onto it!

